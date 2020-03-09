OUPD investigates reported rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating a possible rape that happened in the vicinity of the student union last week.

“After getting that alert, there’s going to be a certain amount of time I’m not over here, definitely not at night,” Kara Earnest, an OU student, said.

“My mom, she texted me and she was like 'make sure that you aren’t out late at night and you have someone with you,'” Cassie LeBlanc, another OU student told News 4.

That fear, coming after allegations of rape on campus surfaced on Sunday.

According to the crime report that was sent out to students Sunday night, “the victim reported she was raped by an unknown male after being separated from her group, which was attending an event on the Norman campus.”

“I go to the union all the time. So it’s just kind of scary to see that and like how that could happen to potentially me or one of my friends,” LeBlanc said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-twenties, very skinny with dark, greasy hair.

“Definitely scary, for all of my friends or anybody walking around, now you’re like, like what’s going on kind of thing,” Camden Carr, an OU student, said.

University officials sent News 4 a statement that reads, “On the evening of Sunday, March 8th, OUPD was notified of an alleged rape near the Oklahoma Memorial Union that occurred Friday, March 6th. An active investigation is underway.”

“There’s been a lot of seemingly continuous bad news coming off of this campus and it’s disheartening,” student Ry Fleming said.

“With everything going on right now, there’s like the sicknesses and that, like I don’t know if I really want to be on campus as much,” Earnest said.

OU officials could not confirm whether the victim is a student.

So far, police have not made any arrests.