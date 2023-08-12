OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Generous Oklahomans took time out Saturday to donate blood at the Bob Moore Blood Drive held at Bob Moore Audi, Bob Moore Kia and Bob Moore Ford in association with Our Blood Institute and KFOR News 4.

Our Blood Institute. Image courtesy KFOR

Our Blood Institute of Oklahoma says there is a critical need to replenish blood supplies especially this time of year and Oklahomans stepped up to donate, “I’m giving blood so I can help people. I’m giving back because people need it,” said Jennifer Mangus of OKC. Mangus also added that she would love to win a new car. Five Bob Moore Blood Drive eligible donors will be picked as finalists for a new car giveaway. The vehicle will be a new Kia Soul courtesy of Bob Moore Kia at a special drawing held on October 7th.

News 4’s Adria Goins

News 4’s Dylan Brown and Adria Goins were also on hand to thank donors. Goins made time to donate because she knows that her rare blood type could help someone, “I have A-B Positive blood. It is rare type but I know it could save someone’s life and this is the time of year when donations are needed most,” said Goins.

This is the 24th year of the Bob Moore Blood Drive and News 4 has proudly been involved over the past 15 years of this great community event.

KFOR would like to thank everyone who came out to donate.