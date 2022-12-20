A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Our Blood Institute (OBI), blood donation cancellations due to cold weather will impact local blood supply.

Our Blood Institute is encouraging OKC residents to make blood donations a primary concern during Oklahoma’s upcoming frigid temperatures to make sure patients have the vital blood products they need.

According to OBI, blood donor appointment cancellations have become frequent as residents anticipate the winter weather moving in. They say the loss of scheduled donations will influence the local blood supply.

Our Blood Institute says anyone who donates to a donor center Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24 will receive free hot chocolate and their choice of a winter hat or gloves.

Image courtesy Our Blood Institute.

Successful donors will also get a holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirt, a Christmas ornament, and will be entered to win a $250 Visa gift card.

In the OKC metro, Our Blood Institute is located at:

Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300

Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101

In the rest of the state, Our Blood Institute is located at:

Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.

Ardmore, 2235 Merrick Drive

Enid, 301 E. Cherokee

Lawton, 211 S.W. “A” Avenue

Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st Street

To make an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.