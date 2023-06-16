OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you given blood lately? This weekend would be a good chance to as Our Blood Institute is hosting their All-American Blood Drives over the weekend at several OKC metro locations.

Right now, they say they could definitely use the donors.

“It’s really important that people give blood this weekend,” said Jacklyn Chappell with Our Blood Institute.

Though the summer months bring sunshine and travel, it unfortunately brings a lack of blood donors, too.

“People aren’t giving blood like they normally do, they’re out of their regular routines, but also we are kind of piggy backing right off the back of storm season,” Chappell said.

So, they need you! The blood drives will take place at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops on Saturday and another one will be Father’s Day Sunday at Scissortail Park.

What you give may even help beyond Oklahoma in the small Texas town of Perryton. Thursday nights storms killed three people and injured numerous others.

“We are giving out additional blood units right now, providing to those area hospitals to make sure those patients are taken care of in that area,” Chappell said.

For that situation, the blood institute is activating something called the Blood Emergency Readiness Core. Also known as BERC.

“BERC is a safety net for us,” President and CEO of Our Blood Institute Dr. John Armitage said. “We want to have as much protection for any surgeries that are needed”.

Armitage said BERC allows the OBI and other blood center partners to reserve a few units of blood that they can draw from in case of emergencies or a high spike in demand. An example being Perryton and the blood institutes drawing from that safety net.

“Our BERC Network was activated to help our partner blood center, Our Blood Institute at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, meet the need of trauma patients at the local hospital in Perryton, Texas and those transported to Amarillo, Texas,” said Nelson Hellwig, CEO of the Alliance for Community Transfusion Services and Administrator of the BERC Program.

The greatest need is for type O blood, which is rarer. However, the OBI said they need all they can get.

“You are greatly needed,” Chappell said.

If you give blood at one of their locations you can get a red, white and blue tank top, a folding camping chair, or one ticket of your choice to the science museum, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

For more information, visit obi.org.