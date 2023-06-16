OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrations commemorating Juneteenth are already happening across the metro.

The newest federal holiday remembers the end of slavery in America.

It gets its name from combining the words June and nineteenth on the anniversary of an order issued back in 1865, finally letting slaves in Texas know they were free, on June 19, 1865.

However, the first Juneteenth happened two months after the end of the Civil War and two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, signaling the end of slavery all across the United States.

More than 400 years since that significant moment in U.S. history, the holiday now represents not only freedom for all people – but of Black culture and achievement.

Image courtesy KFOR

Organizers for Juneteenth on the East, a three-day, family-friendly festival, say the event marks a rich legacy of Black history, achievements and culture, not only to the country, but to the Eastside community.

“It was on 23rd and MLK years ago [and its rebirth] started with the community coming together and wanting to do something,” said Juneteenth on the East founder and organizer Jabee Williams.

Williams said in its first year, the festival was held as a small block party on 36th and Kelley.

Now in its third year, the event stretches through the heart of the Eastside of Oklahoma City on NE 23rd St. between N. Kelham Ave. and N. Hood St.

“That area and that street [are] the heart of the Eastside[and] making sure that our footprint [as a festival] is involved in that redevelopment is very important,” he continued.

Juneteenth on the East is produced by With Love OKC and local community leaders, including Jabee, Oklahoma Mural Syndicate, Red Coyote Running and Fitness and OKC Zoo.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Juneteenth on the East Festival: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

NE 23rd St. between N. Kelham Ave. and N. Hood St.

Sunday, June 18, 2022

Brunch on the East: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Florence’s Restaurant , Eastside Pizza, Kindred Spirits , & Eastside Eatery

1437 NE 23rd St.

This year’s festival includes a freedom march, kids’ activities, dance performances, community awards, food trucks, vendors, live murals and musical performances featuring Grammy Nominated performer D Smoke and Grammy Award Winner Elle Varner.