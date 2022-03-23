TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Six teenage girls have died after a horrific and heart-breaking crash involving a semi-truck in Tishomingo Tuesday.

At 12:19 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 377 and Oklahoma 22.

“It’s probably hard for me to put into words,” said OHP Capt. Shelby Humphrey. “I mean, when you think about six young peoples’ lives, that’s tragedy anywhere.”

KFOR is told the six girls, all students at Tishomingo High School, were on lunch break.

They were hit at a stop sign, going north on Oklahoma 22, when they collided with the semi, which was going south on Highway 377. The exact nature of how the crash occurred is still being investigated.

The deadly aftermath has left the community of about 3,000 residents shattered.

“That’s very devastating, when I think of a small community like Tishomingo with six high school-age kids dying in this tragic, terrible accident,” Humphrey said.

Six teenage girls died in a crash with a semi-truck in Tishomingo, Okla.

Tishomingo Public Schools’ Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday saying the school district is mourning the loss of the high school students.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents and community members. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed his condolences to the victims’ families while he was in Kingston, viewing tornado damage.

“We just heard about the tragic loss of six teenagers; still getting details; going to be reaching out to the superintendent. Our hearts are broken with those six families. Just devastating news,” Stitt said.

Tishomingo Schools will be in session on Wednesday, but staff will focus on students’ emotional well-being.

Tuesday night, students could be seen tearfully gathered at the crash site, even placing a memorial wreath there in memory of the lives lost.

OHP reports that the semi driver wasn’t hurt, but if he did have any injuries, they were minor. He was not transported to the hospital.

So far, no names have been released.

The accident remains under investigation.