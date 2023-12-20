VERDEN, Okla. (KFOR) — A Verden Elementary second grader was killed in a car accident Monday night after almost hitting a deer.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Jera Smith was driving a 2023 GMC Terrain with three of her grandchildren between the ages of five and 10 years old in Grady County. The four were leaving a family event and reportedly heading home for the evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Preston Cox told KFOR a deer reportedly jumped in front of the car.

“[Smith] swerved to miss a deer. They departed the roadway and rolled an unknown amount of times,” stated Trooper Cox.

The three children in the car were properly buckled in, according to Trooper Cox.

Smith and the three children suffered head and trunk internal injuries.

Smith was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Two of the children were transported to OU Children’s Hospital and one was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Verden Public Schools Superintendent Mickey Edwards confirms the seven-year-old who died in the crash was a second grader at Verden Elementary.

“Our hearts are broken this morning as we mourn the loss of a precious member of our school family. The student and members of her family were involved in a car accident [Monday] evening. We extend out deepest sympathy and support to those involved,” wrote Edwards.

The Verden school district will have counselors available at school for anyone needing one.

“Verden is a close-knit school community. In our school family, no one experiences pain or loss alone. Our students, parents and staff take pride in caring for one another. Please continue to keep the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” he added.

Trooper Cox told KFOR the three others involved in the car accident remain in the hospital in either fair or stable condition.

So far, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms there has been no negligence found on Smith’s part.

Weather and road conditions were reportedly clear and dry.

The identities of the three children involved have not been released.