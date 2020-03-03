“Our organization has changed, and so has our name,” OKC Boathouse Foundation now RIVERSPORT Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation is celebrating its 15th year by changing names to recognize its expansion.

“We’ve grown – and changed – tremendously since 2005 when we began with a dock, a shipping container to hold rowing shells, and a plan to build a boathouse.

As we launch 2020, we recognize the Foundation’s role in Oklahoma City, Olympic sports, and even on the world stage has grown exponentially. ‘Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation’ no longer describes who or what we are.

Today, we are excited to announce the beginning of a new era in the life of our organization. We are now becoming ‘RIVERSPORT Foundation.’

While the original name has served us well, we believe RIVERSPORT Foundation ties all of our initiatives – adventures, athletics, our Olympic ties, and more! – together seamlessly and in a way that’s straightforward for all to understand.” Executive Director Mike Knopp

Knopp says in 2020, the Boathouse District will host both rounds of Olympic Trials for whitewater slalom and the Super Cup – the first-ever internationally sanctioned and broadcast night racing event of its kind.

The RIVERSPORT Foundation remains focused on changing lives for the better. We are helping Oklahoma City become a stronger, healthier community as people get involved in outdoor sports and recreation.

The Boathouse District today includes rowing, kayaking, whitewater, sailing, dragon boating, adventure sports, running, cycling, and surfing, as well as being a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site.

Click here to learn more about the RIVERSPORT Foundation.