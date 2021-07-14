OU’s Lincoln Riley named on preseason watch list for 2021 Dodd Trophy

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The start of the college football season is still several weeks away, but OU head football coach Lincoln Riley is already gaining national attention.

On Tuesday, officials released the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy.

The trophy is awarded to a head coach of a team who is successful on the football field, but also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Organizers say they chose 17 coaches for the watch list and considered each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, and is projected to be successful in the 2021 season.

“The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it looks beyond just the results on the field and measures the overall impact these coaches have had on their players, universities and communities. This was never more pivotal than last season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these coaches showed unwavering commitment to the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, despite all of the obstacles and challenges they had to overcome this past year in the face of the pandemic.”

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List is as follows:

Tom Allen (Indiana)

Mack Brown (North Carolina)

Matt Campbell (Iowa State)

Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina)

Paul Chryst (Wisconsin)

Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)

Luke Fickell (Cincinnati)

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

James Franklin (Penn State)

Brian Kelly (Notre Dame)

Jimmy Lake (Washington)

Dan Mullen (Florida)

Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma)

Nick Saban (Alabama)

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

“These coaches are coming off one of the most unprecedented and trying seasons in the history of college football, but found a way to persevere in the face of adversity,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & President Gary Stokan. “They have consistently found success no matter the circumstances and we look forward to seeing how they lead their teams as we return to a sense of normalcy this season.”

The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.