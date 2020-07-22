Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Oklahoma prison

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is confirming reports of a large COVID-19 outbreak inside the Lexington State Prison.

In all, 94 people are confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say Cleveland County health officials are already conducting contact tracing inside the prison.

Prison officials tell KFOR that two inmates were taken outside of the prison last week for medical care. Both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Because those two inmates came from the same unit, the Department of Corrections then we initiated testing on all of the other inmates who were in that unit, 185 tested,” Justin Wolf, with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said.

The DOC says 85 additional inmates tested positive.

“All of the inmates that were tested in our facility were asymptomatic,” said Wolf.

Any staff associated with the unit were tested. There were seven more positives among the employees for a total of 94 total cases so far at the Lexington prison.

Officials say they are now in the process of conducting close to 500 additional tests on all remaining staff and prisoners.

“The units themselves are, in a sense, already isolated from each other,” said Wolf.

Officials say the infected prisoners are being quarantined on site.

“Typically, there is some intermingling between inmates between units, whether it be at mealtime or different activities throughout the day so a lot of that has been put on hold,” said Wolf.

The DOC says positive staffers have been sent home to quarantine.

The Cleveland County Health Department is reportedly conducting an investigation and contact tracing. It’s still unknown how the infections began.

“We don’t know yet. That will be pending the results of the investigation,” said Wolf.

