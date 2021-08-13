#OUVaccinates: University of Oklahoma launches 2 programs to encourage student vaccinations

University of Oklahoma students wearing face masks on campus.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma is launching two new programs to thank students who are already vaccinated, and incentivize students who are still unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to rise ahead of the Fall 2021 semester.

“The sooner students participate in the programs, the more chances they have to be randomly selected in #OUVaccinates drawings, the more money there is to win, and the safer they will make our campus and communities.”

OU students have two ways to win:

  1. #OUVaccinates Vaccination Contest
  2. #OUVaccinates Instagram Challenge(s)

Vaccination Contest

Students can visit the OU Together page and fill out a vaccination form with proof of vaccination to win.

TIME PERIODDRAWING DATEPRIZES# of WINNERS
8/12-9/3SEPT. 3Athletics Student Season Tickets Pkg
(Football and Basketball)		10
9/4-9/10SEPT. 10$5,000 Bursar Scholarship1
9/11-9/17SEPT. 17$2,500 Bursar Scholarship2
9/18-9/24SEPT. 24$1,000 Bursar Scholarship5

Any student who wins a Vaccination Contest drawing will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, coordinate full vaccination, or supporting exemption documents before scholarships/prizes can be received.

#OUVaccinates Instagram Challenge(s)

The @OUHealthServices Instagram account will share #OUVaccinates posts on August 16 and 30, and September 13. Students who share, tag, and comment on each new post will be entered each time for a total of up to three entries.

POST DATEDRAWING DATEPRIZES# of WINNERS
AUG. 16AUG. 27$10010
AUG. 30SEPT. 10$1005
SEPT. 13SEPT. 24$1005

The university strongly encourages the entire OU community to get vaccinated, particularly those living in congregate housing. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all students, faculty, and staff on all three OU campuses at no cost to the individual. Masking is also highly encouraged when indoors and/or in large groups of people.

University of Oklahoma

The #OUVaccinates Program will also host vaccine clinic events, and share t-shirts, posters, and buttons to anyone in the campus community.

Students who are unvaccinated are encouraged to visit OU Health Services at Goddard Health Center or the OU-Tulsa Internal Medicine clinic for their no-cost inoculation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

