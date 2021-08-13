OUVaccinates: University of Oklahoma launches 2 programs to encourage student vaccinations

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma is launching two new programs to thank students who are already vaccinated, and incentivize students who are still unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to rise ahead of the Fall 2021 semester.
OU students have two ways to win:
- #OUVaccinates Vaccination Contest
- #OUVaccinates Instagram Challenge(s)
Vaccination Contest
Students can visit the OU Together page and fill out a vaccination form with proof of vaccination to win.
|TIME PERIOD
|DRAWING DATE
|PRIZES
|# of WINNERS
|8/12-9/3
|SEPT. 3
|Athletics Student Season Tickets Pkg
(Football and Basketball)
|10
|9/4-9/10
|SEPT. 10
|$5,000 Bursar Scholarship
|1
|9/11-9/17
|SEPT. 17
|$2,500 Bursar Scholarship
|2
|9/18-9/24
|SEPT. 24
|$1,000 Bursar Scholarship
|5
Any student who wins a Vaccination Contest drawing will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, coordinate full vaccination, or supporting exemption documents before scholarships/prizes can be received.
#OUVaccinates Instagram Challenge(s)
The @OUHealthServices Instagram account will share #OUVaccinates posts on August 16 and 30, and September 13. Students who share, tag, and comment on each new post will be entered each time for a total of up to three entries.
|POST DATE
|DRAWING DATE
|PRIZES
|# of WINNERS
|AUG. 16
|AUG. 27
|$100
|10
|AUG. 30
|SEPT. 10
|$100
|5
|SEPT. 13
|SEPT. 24
|$100
|5
The university strongly encourages the entire OU community to get vaccinated, particularly those living in congregate housing. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all students, faculty, and staff on all three OU campuses at no cost to the individual. Masking is also highly encouraged when indoors and/or in large groups of people.University of Oklahoma
The #OUVaccinates Program will also host vaccine clinic events, and share t-shirts, posters, and buttons to anyone in the campus community.
Students who are unvaccinated are encouraged to visit OU Health Services at Goddard Health Center or the OU-Tulsa Internal Medicine clinic for their no-cost inoculation.