Over 1.4 million meals provided by OKCPS since start of pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools has provided students more than 1.4 million meals since schools shut down in March.

School Nutrition Services (SNS) staff members gave “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch options to any adolescent under 18 at more than 14 sites across the district, according to an OKCPS news release.

“At one point, meals were distributed at 42 sites. The meals were provided at no cost under the USDA Summer Food Service Program,” the news release states.

SNS staff handed out 892,800 meals during the COVID-19 response meal program and 516,900 meals during the Summer Meal Service program.

The amount of meals served by OKCPS this summer is a drastic increase from the 14,000 meals served during 2019’s eight-week summer meal program.

“Typically, the district’s summer meal service ends in late June but it was extended to July 24 this year to continue serving OKCPS families and communities,” the news release states.

School officials say they are proud of the SNS staff members who are keeping so many local kids fed during the pandemic.

“Since we served an exceptionally large number of summer meals this year and with the first day of school pushed back, we knew we had to find a way to make sure there was not a large gap in meal service. We are excited to be able to extend the Summer Meals Service and continue making sure our students are fed,” said Shonia Hall, Director of Child Nutrition Services.

Summer Meal Service will resume in a drive-thru and curbside format on Aug. 10.

Meal service will be provided at all OKCPS school locations through August 28.

“‘Grab & Go’ breakfast and lunches will be available at no cost to any child 0 to 18 years of age Monday through Friday,” the news release states.

Click here for a directory of school sites and more information.

LATEST STORIES