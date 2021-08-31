Over 1.7k new cases of COVID-19 recorded in 24 hours, OSDH says

A COVID-19 vaccination dose is prepared in Bordelon’s Pharmacy as part of a vaccination campaign organized by nurse Carla Brown on August 17, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma in a 24-hour period.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 551,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,719 cases since Monday, Aug. 30.

At this point, officials believe there are 22,549 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,166 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 1,539 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 40 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

According to the four main hospital health organizations in Oklahoma City, there were no available ICU beds for COVID-19 patients on Monday.

In today’s Situation Update, OSDH included two hospital capacity reports, one outlining the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult ICU beds by region, and the other the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds by region.

“We want to emphasize this is a point in time count reported by hospitals to HHS. Hospital capacity numbers change on an hourly basis depending upon admissions and discharges,” said OSDH officials.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.