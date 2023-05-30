NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An 81-year-old man was saved by a Good Samaritan after a bee attack left him with a broken hip.

Carl Amos, of Maysville, was out mowing his yard last Friday when bees started to swarming him.

“I hit some of them with my hands and you just can’t kill em fast enough,” said Amos.

The man said they were aggressive and relentless.

“They we’re going in my hair and going in my ears and in my nose and I thought I better keep my mouth shut because those bees will be in my mouth,” said Amos.

He did everything to get rid of them.

“I crunched ‘em and then they didn’t come out, so I blew and then some of them came out and then I stuck my finger in my nose and pulled them out,” said the 81-year-old.

At one point he started to run, but he fell and injured his leg.

“I fell to the ground and I knew I had broken my leg because I heard it pop, so I thought this is not good,” said Amos.

While he was on the ground, the bees kept stinging. He said it lasted three hours.

“I said…dear Lord, I’m going to try to make it but I don’t think I can without you,” said Amos, getting emotional while replaying the day’s events.

But then a man came from a nearby business and called for an ambulance.

Amos was taken to a Norman Regional hospital where doctors and nurses worked to take out stingers.

Carl Amos. Image KFOR.

“I would say over one hundred…he had so many on his face and his hands,” said Dr. Savannah Phillips.

It took a team to get Amos rid of the stingers, according to Phillips.

“A lot of the nurses and techs kind of formed together to try to get as many of they could out before we transferred him out to the other campus to where he would have his hip surgery,” said Phillips.

The pain Amos was experiencing was a broken hip.

He was taken to another hospital where he had surgery and is now resting and rehabbing.

Amos said the man that helped came from the Burford Corporation located near his home in Mayesville.

There is a GoFundMe set up to support Amos through his surgery, his rehab and to pay for the bees to be removed.

The family said it appears to be “killer” bees, or Africanized bees.

Amos said if it wasn’t for the Good Samaritan, he might not be alive.

“I feel like I owe him my life.”