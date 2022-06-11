HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high speed Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit ended in the Hennessey area with a deer dead and a car on fire Friday evening.

Trooper Jeff Jech notified OHP at 8:58 p.m. that he was pursuing a white car west on E0660 Road near North 2830 Road, three miles west and two miles south of Hennessey.

Jech saw the vehicle going 76 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. He tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off.

The chase hit speeds above 100 miles per hour as the suspect and Jech passed North 2790 Road.

The suspect’s vehicle hit a deer on E0660 Road, a half-mile east of the intersection with North 2780 Road, and was able to continue driving a short distance, according to OHP officials.

Jech notified his agency that the suspect came to a stop south of the E0660 Road and N 2780 Road intersection, and was in custody. He asked for firefighters to be sent to the location to put out a car fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the car was destroyed by the blaze.

The suspect’s name was not provided.