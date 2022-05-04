OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – More than 11,000 OG&E customers are without power across Oklahoma as tornadic weather impacts the state.

The OG&E outage map shows 11,623 customers are without power.

Seminole County has the most outages, 6,600. A tornado touched down in Seminole and caused extensive damage.

Hughes County, which neighbors Seminole, has 2,519 outages. Oklahoma County has 1,748 outages.

Tornado Warnings have been issued in several counties across Central Oklahoma.

KFOR is tracking and updating severe weather developments.