Over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in 24 hours, Oklahoma health leaders say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma saw 1,203 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 468,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,203 cases since Tuesday, July 20.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,799 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,677 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 413 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 26 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.80 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.55 million have completed the series.

