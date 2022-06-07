POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items.

The recovered stolen items come from two separate cases in which the thieves were trying to resell stolen trailers and other items on Facebook.

A large amount of stolen property was recovered in Pottawatomie County.

Everything recovered was worth more than a combined $120,000.

Suspects have been arrested, but no names are being released right now because deputies say the investigation is still ongoing.

KFOR will keep you updated on the situation.