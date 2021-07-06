Over 125k Oklahomans approved for benefits as new Medicaid expansion goes into effect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority says over 125,000 Oklahomans have been approved for the latest Medicaid expansion that went into effect July 1.

According to today’s report, 127,372 Oklahomans have been approved for benefits through the latest expansion.

On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138% (133% with a 5% disregard) of the federal poverty level or lower. This equates to an estimated annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four.

Benefits for those who qualify began July 1, 2021, and include medical and limited dental and vision benefits categorized as SoonerCare Traditional.

Those currently receiving Medicare benefits do not qualify for Medicaid benefits through expansion.

Oklahomans should gather their documents ahead of time, then apply at www.mysoonercare.org or by calling 800-987-7767. Those who apply by phone or online will receive notification of their status immediately.

Those who choose to print off the application, available in English and Spanish, will have a 14-21 day wait time.

All approved applicants will receive a letter by mail.