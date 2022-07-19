LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – More than two dozen dogs found fending for themselves were rescued by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies and are now on their way to finding new homes.

“The pits are in pretty rough condition. The smaller ones, they seem to be doing okay,” said Deputy Michael Hanson with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Litters of dachshund-mixes were found roaming around a property off a rural road in Luther, right on the county line.

The sheriff’s office said a worried resident called deputies.

“I came out here, found the dogs in the pen, kind of checked on them, and then I set up some water for them,” said Deputy Hanson. “[I was] just amazed at how many dogs were out here and that someone would live in this type of condition and have that many dogs.”

Deputies said they scattered food and refilled water bowls while searching for the owner.

They found out the owner is locked up in the Lincoln County Jail on unrelated charges. The pups had been alone since July 9.

“After talking to him, he loves his dogs,” said Hanson. “I think he was doing the best he could.”

The owner told deputies he lived in Oklahoma City, but claimed he nearly lost his pets to the city. He moved to Luther to avoid putting the dogs down.

Deputies said they’re thankful the owner handed the wiener dogs over to the sheriff’s office. He will not be facing charges.

Tuesday afternoon, non-profit animal rescue Bella SPCA, came to get the dogs the care they need and to find them new homes.

“It’s a little saddening seeing that someone wants to keep dogs out here like this and then end up getting locked up, unfortunately for him,” said Deputy Hanson.

So far, no word when the dogs will be available for adoption.