Over 250,000 OG&E customers without electricity as linemen work to restore power

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As of Wednesday afternoon, over 260,000 OG&E customers were still without power, and linemen crews- many from out of state- are working around the clock on restoration efforts.

“No TV. No food. No hot shower,” Jim Griffy told News 4.

So to pass the time, Griffy has been spending the past few days picking up tree limbs and debris scattered throughout his NW OKC street.

“Got a generator coming off Amazon. They’re all sold out,” he said.

There are downed trees and power lines everywhere surrounding his home. His entire neighborhood is without power.

“My wife was here Monday at noon and she said the power went out around then,” David Jackson, who lives a few streets over, said. “We made the choice to pack up the baby and go to a hotel. The hotel we went to has been booked completely for the last two nights.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 260,000 OG&E customers were without power.

“We have restored just over 100,000, between 100-110,000 customers,” David Kimmel, Senior Communications Specialist for OG&E, told News 4.

They have a team of 2,000 linemen out working round the clock.

Some of them are from out of state, traveling here from as far as Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.



“Even as we’re restoring power, the second wave of storms that came through last night has caused more damage and caused more customers to be out,” Kimmel said.

If you’re wondering why you don’t see linemen in your neighborhood just yet, Kimmel said critical care is first.



“So there’s high priority, hospitals, police, fire, those folks obviously get the first nod. Then from there, we go by circuits that have the highest number of customers on,” he said.

Customers, like Jackson, understand and are just trying to be patient while trying to stay warm too.



“This is the worst I’ve seen it since I’ve lived in Oklahoma and I’ve been here for a long time,” Jackson said.

Kimmel said they are still waiting on a restoration timeline.

The number to call OG&E if you need to report an outage or downed power line is 1-800-522-6870.

Right now, officials say if you call them, wait times are high. Customers can send them an email as well at Custcaredept@oge.com.