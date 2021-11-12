Over 2k new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma since Wednesday, OSDH says

In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 52 additional COVID-19 deaths and over 2,000 new cases in Oklahoma since Wednesday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 652,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,042 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 10.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,075 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,633 deaths as of Friday. Officials say that’s 52 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 417 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.38 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

