Over 300 COVID-19 vaccines administered to Piedmont Public Schools staff members

PIEDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Over 300 Piedmont Public Schools staff members received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

School district administrators worked with district nurses, volunteer nurses and Passport Health to provide the vaccines to school staff members, according to a Piedmont Public Schools news release.

“It was important to us as a district to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff as soon as possible,” said Dr. James White, Superintendent of Piedmont Schools.

The school district has been committed to holding in person classes for students while closely adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the news release.

Pre-K through sixth grade students have been in class five days a week. Middle and high school students have been kept on an alternating A/B schedule, rotating in-person classes with virtual learning.

“Virtual learning was provided to students the week before winter break and two weeks after winter break to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus,” the news release states.

The school district has over 4,500 students and 425 full-time employees.

