Over 4,000 OG&E customers without power across Central and Eastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of OG&E customers are still without power Friday night, following a sudden heavy storm.

OG&E customers from Central to Eastern Oklahoma are in the dark.

An OG&E System Watch map shows that 4,155 customers are without power as of 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City has the most outages, 2,290. Howe has the second most outages with 504, Gore the third most with 417.

“Crews will continue to work overnight to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. With more storms coming in, the inclement weather may delay crews from restoring service across Oklahoma City metro and can impact restoration times,” an OG&E news release states.

