EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Power has since been restored to over 5,000 homes and businesses in the Edmond area according to the OG&E power outage map.

ORIGINAL 6:30 P.M.

Over 5,000 homes and businesses are without power as of 6:30 p.m. due to required equipment repair, according to the OG&E outage website.

The company states that power should be restored around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The map shows over 5,800 customers are affected by this.

This article will be updated as soon as more information comes in.