OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of people are without power across the Oklahoma City metro area.

OG&E’s outage map shows that 6,097 OG&E customers are without power, as of 8 p.m.

Of those without power, 5,843 live in Oklahoma City, 226 in Edmond and 22 in Norman.

Midwest City, Piedmont, Guthrie and Bethany each have a small number of outages.

Information on what caused the outages is not available.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.