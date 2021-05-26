Over 9,800 OG&E customers without power, including more than 5,500 Edmond customers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Several thousand OG&E customers are without power Wednesday night, including over 5,500 Edmond customers.

The OG&E System Watch page shows that 9,864 customers are without power as of 10:05 p.m. Of those customers, 5,572 are in Edmond, 3,455 are in Guthrie and 780 are in Woodward. Fort Smith, Ark., has 57 of those outages.

An Edmond city official told KFOR that the massive outages are likely from a transmission problem.

No further information was available. This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

