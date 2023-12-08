OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over a dozen cars were broken into overnight Thursday in the parking lot of Southwest Medical Center.

Officials with the hospital tell KFOR it wasn’t just isolated to their campus either.

According to hospital officials, 14 cars belonging to a combination of visitors, patients and caregivers were broken into in a span of just 18 minutes.

Officials also said they learned from Oklahoma City police that similar events happened the same night in south Oklahoma City as well.

“Auto burglaries are something, unfortunately, we continue to see and we’re always going to see those as long as people have cars and put merchandise in them,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The hospital’s full statement can be read below.

Last night, 14 vehicles on our south campus were broken into. The break-ins occurred over the span of 18 minutes. We have active parking lot enforcement and patrol; however, our Public Safety officers were managing a patient situation in the emergency department at that time. We are still identifying vehicle owners, but it is a combination of caregivers, patients and visitors. We are working with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) and providing all information possible to help assist in the arrest of the suspects. The OCPD has informed us that the break-ins were not isolated to our campus, as other similar events occurred in South Oklahoma City. Patient and caregiver safety is our top priority, including the safety of our parking lots. Southwest Medical Center Spokesperson

Knight said while they see car break ins happening often, there are still ways to protect your belongings.

“Just take the time to either put them in the trunk, put them in the house, or lock your doors. Don’t just leave them sitting out there for a thief to take because a thief will take them,” Knight said. “It’s a crime of opportunity and it takes a thief just seconds to smash a window, reach inside, take your belongings and make off with them.”