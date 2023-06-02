OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved historic mansion is cleaning up after being vandalized this week.

On May 30, organizers say the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion was vandalized when a suspect broke two windows on the first floor of the home.

The windows were broken when the suspect threw a safety cone and a landscape light at the glass.

Officials say no one came into the home and only a couple of curtains suffered a bit of damage.

Overholser Mansion vandalism. Credit: Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion

Crews are working on getting the glass replaced soon, but the mansion is still open for tours.

The Overholser Mansion was built in 1903 and is considered the first mansion in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the Queen Anne and Chateauesque architectural styles of the house were deemed ‘out of style’ at the time.

In 1970, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The family ended up selling the mansion to the Oklahoma Historical Society in April of 1972.