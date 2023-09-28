OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says an overnight house fire was already showing heavy smoke and flames pouring out of a window when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials confirm no injuries have been reported. Only one person was home when the fire broke out at the home in the 1400 block East Park Place.

1400 block E Park Place house fire, Image courtesy KFOR

The occupant was using a gas-powered generator to power the home and the generator had 10 extension cords plugged into the generator, according to authorities.

The fire damage is estimated to be a $75,000 loss.