OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Homeless Alliance is working to make sure those in need have a warm place to sleep as a winter storm moves through the metro.

Officials say winter overflow plans have been enacted for Monday and Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Beginning Monday, the Homeless Alliance’s Day Shelter will be extending hours for winter, meaning it will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Organizers say there are eight overnight shelters in Oklahoma City and they are open every night throughout the year.

In addition to regular capacity beds at all overnight shelters, winter overflow space will be open for people who need to get out of freezing temperatures.

Winter overflow shelters are as follows:

Salvation Army Night Shelter, located at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave., is open 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be 50 extra beds for women and children.

City Care Night Shelter, located at 532 N. Villa, is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. There will be 20 extra beds for men or those who are gender nonconforming.

City Rescue Mission, located at 800 W. California, is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be 50 extra beds for men and 25 extra beds for women and children.

Homeless Alliance Day Shelter, located at 1729 N.W. 3rd St., is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is open to all people.

The Day Shelter is currently in need of several items like:

Hand warmers

Chapstick

Gender neutral gloves

Warm hats

Warm blankets

Sleeping bags

Winter coats (men’s size L & up)

Rain ponchos (men’s size L & up)

Men’s jeans

Men’s belts

Men’s and women’s underwear

Bras

Long underwear

Sneakers and work boots.

Donations can be delivered to the campus at the corner of N.W. 3rd and Virginia between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.