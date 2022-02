OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A semi-truck is blocking part of Turner Turnpike after overturning in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is at the scene of the crash. The semi is blocking the middle and inside westbound lanes, according to an OHP official.

An overturned semi-truck on Turner Turnpike.

The official told KFOR the semi overturned east of Interstate 35 where Kilpatrick Turnpike turns into Turner Turnpike.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.