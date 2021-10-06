UPDATE: Overturned semi-truck cleared from I-35 North in Oklahoma City, traffic lanes reopening

Traffic is at a standstill in I-35 North after a tractor-trailer overturned.

UPDATE: Authorities are reopening traffic lanes on Interstate 35 North in Oklahoma City after clearing an overturned semi-truck from the roadway.

The semi overturned on I-35 North, near Hefner Road, Wednesday afternoon, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The tractor-trailer has since been cleared out of the lanes.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An semi-truck overturned on a major Oklahoma highway and is blocking traffic.

The semi overturned at Interstate 35 and Hefner Road.

The truck is lying on its side, and the trailer is blocking all lanes of I-35 North.

Traffic is backed up for a great distance.

No information has been released on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing situation.