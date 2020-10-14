Owasso man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in deadly chase

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Owasso man pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder following a deadly chase in Indian Country.
On Tuesday, 34-year-old Michael Leon Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of William Houseman.
Johnson admitted to leading officers on a chase through Tulsa in a stolen pickup truck, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.
Officials say Johnson hit Houseman’s vehicle after running a red light. Houseman died as a result of his injuries.
“William Houseman lost his life because of Michael Johnson’s selfish and reckless choices. His death is a tragedy,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Johnson was in possession of a stolen vehicle and chose to run from police, rather than face the consequences for his criminal choices. On Jan. 12, 2021, a federal judge will hand down a sentence suitable for this senseless act.”
