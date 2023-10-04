TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma says an Owasso man who shot his uncle after mistaking him for an intruder has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Authorities confirm, Bailey Warren Sparkman, 23, a Cherokee citizen of Owasso pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

U.S. Attorney Office says Bailey admitted that although the uncle had recently been kicked out of the house, he had a room and belongings there.

Bailey was unaware that his uncle had returned to the home when he went downstairs and saw someone standing inside looking out the back door.

Bailey further admitted, according to officials, that he retrieved a gun and without trying to ascertain the identity of the person fired a single shot striking the victim in the back of the head.

Bailey faces a maximum sentence of 8 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. A date for sentencing has not been set.

The Owasso Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation.