OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – OSBI has confirmed they are investigating a deadly-officer involved shooting.

Police saiud the incident happened following a pursuit in the town of Owasso. According to investigators, an officer noticed a license plate on an SUV that did not match the vehicle. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

Authorities said once the vehicle stopped, the man behind the wheel allegedly pointed a shotgun at police. That’s when officers shot at the driver, killing him.

No further details have been released at this time.





