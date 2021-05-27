Own a living piece of Oklahoma City’s Crystal Bridge at Myriad Botanical Gardens plant sale this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens is holding a massive plant sale this Saturday, May 29.

The Crystal Bridge is undergoing a major renovation and not all the plants will be transferred once it’s complete.

“We have a lot of plants that we can’t keep. We just don’t have room for, so we’re trying to give the public a chance to take a piece of the old crystal bridge with them. Take it home and take care of it,” said Curator of the Crystal Bridge, Nate Tschaenn.

Tschaenn says this sale is bigger than any other sale they’ve done before.

“From time to time we’ll have sales for temporary shows, but nothing like this, not to this extent,” he said.

Plant enthusiasts will be able to find everything from common houseplants to rare varieties.

“Aloes and agaves, what you would just call succulents…a lot of snake plants,” said Tschaenn.

The sale is this Saturday, May 29, from 12 to 5 p.m. Members of the Myriad Gardens will be allowed to shop the sale first, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tschaenn says if you’re new to houseplants, now is the perfect time to try your hand at the hobby because plenty of people will be able answer questions.

“This is almost a whole hands on deck staffing event, so our whole horticultural team will be on team to help answer questions…We’ll also have a company called social greenery that will be out here to that’s going to be offering sort of potting stations for people. They’ll be selling nicer pots,” said Tschaenn.