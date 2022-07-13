OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) and the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) have declared tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, 2022, an Ozone Alert Day.

Based on air quality monitoring and meteorological data, ODEQ projects that tomorrow’s conditions in Central Oklahoma will be favorable to the formation of ground-level ozone air pollution.

People with lung diseases, children, older adults and people who are active outdoors may be particularly sensitive to ozone.

Unhealthy levels of ozone can lead to a variety of problems such as respiratory system irritation, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function, increased susceptibility to infection, coughing or difficult breathing, and permanent lung damage. These symptoms are worsened by exercise and heavy activity.

Learn your limits and consider limiting outdoor activity to the morning hours when ozone levels are lower.

Unlike weather, high ozone is not inevitable.

Ozone Alert Days serve to notify the public that they should make voluntary changes to reduce their contribution to dangerous ground-level ozone.

You can sign up for Ozone alerts from the ACOG by texting ‘OZONE’ to 74121.

This is the fourth Ozone Alert Day of 2022.