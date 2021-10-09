‘Paint the Town Pink’ fundraiser for local breast cancer survivors & patients being held in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area Saturday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An outdoor celebration will be held tonight, Saturday, Oct. 9, in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area to raise money for local breast cancer patients.

Oklahoma City-based breast cancer nonprofit Project31 will host Paint the Town Pink, a family friendly celebration, in the Joe Carter parking lot, adjacent to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 400 E. Reno.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event will begin at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.

“The event will offer a fun, socially distanced evening for the family while raising funds for breast cancer patients across Oklahoma,” a Project31 news release states.

Food trucks will be on hand, as well as games and face painting for the kids, a live DJ and dancefloor, cash bar and other features.

A fireworks show will conclude the evening at 9 p.m.

Paint The Town Pink, now in its seventh year, is traditionally an indoor formal affair during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizers moved it outdoor in 2020 due to COVID-19, and are continuing it outdoor this year to ensure public health and safety.

“Nonprofits have been hit really hard over the past year and a half,” said Project31 founder Sarah McLean, “and we felt like this would be a great opportunity to give families a way to get out and socialize a bit, while still raising much-needed funds, all in a safe environment.”

The event is formatted in a drive-in style. Event-goers can stay in their cars and tune in to the festivities via AM radio or get out and enjoy the food and evening entertainment.

Event proceeds go to local breast cancer survivors, who will be honored throughout the night. Admission is a $150 tax-deductible donation, which covers an entire carload.

Visit www.project31.com/paintthetownpink for more information or to purchase tickets.