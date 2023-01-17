DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 2300 block of Doris Avenue just before 2 a.m. Dec. 2 after neighbors noticed the smoke and alerted authorities.

Del City firefighters, with the assistance of Midwest City and Tinker Fire Departments, tackled the flames, which were whipped by the wind.

“There were a few, a few things that made this fire extremely difficult to fight,” said Captain Ashton Vernon, with the Del City Fire Department. “One [is} the large amount of contents inside the house.”

After the fire was extinguished, the Del City Fire Marshal’s Office, local ATF Agents and detectives with the Del City Police Department began investigating.

Investigators say the homeowner, who claimed she was not home at the time of the fire, had conflicting stories when they interviewed her several times.

Authorities were able to obtain nearby residential surveillance cameras that showed two people pulling into the home’s driveway, going inside the residence for approximately four minutes before returning to the vehicle and leaving the area.

In the video, the front window of the residence shatters within minutes of them leaving, revealing sparks and fire inside the home, investigators say.

“I applaud the efforts and the work of not only our fire suppression personnel, but also our fire investigative personnel too. Not only is it important to have those relationships with our neighboring fire departments, it’s just as important to have those relationships with our Local, State and Federal investigative partners, like DCPD and the ATF, that our Del City Fire Investigators have developed,” said Brandon Pursell, Del City Fire Chief. “I’m truly proud of the collaboration and teamwork of all involved who work hard to protect lives and property and to bring charges to those who commit arson.”

Christina Mason. Richard Thompson. Images courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Christina Mason, 38, and Richard Thompson, 49, were both arrested on Arson in the Second Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony complaints. Bond was set at $15,000.