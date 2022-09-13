OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nonprofit that offers services for interpersonal abuse victims is celebrating it’s five-year anniversary.

A boy hugging a therapy dog at Palomar’s Family Justice Center. Image from Palomar.

A girl playing a Palomar staff member, Morgan. Image from Palomar.

Palomar celebrated 5 years of service and partnerships on Tuesday, September 13. Palomar staff, community leaders, state officials, partner representatives, survivors and animals impacted by domestic violence came together to announce MAPS 4’s development of the Palomar Family Justice Center. The center is located at 1140 N. Hudson Avenue in Oklahoma City.

According to a press release, to aid the rising rates of domestic abuse in Oklahoma, a MAPS 4 package was passed in 2019 distributing funds for a new Palomar facility. The $38 million facility allows Palomar to expand services, welcome additional partner agencies and better meet the needs of survivors.

“Palomar is a critical component of our city and our state’s future,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “Unfortunately, Oklahoma has a high rate of domestic violence. Palomar combats this trend with comprehensive services, compassionate care and selfless servitude. We can’t wait to see how this new facility further impacts our neighbors that need help the most.”

To learn more about Palomar and the continuous work the organization is doing in the community, or to learn how you can volunteer or donate, visit this link.