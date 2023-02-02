OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Palomar Family Justice Center is celebrating 6 years of serving the Oklahoma City community.

Palomar is a nonprofit organization that assists victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking. First opening its doors in February 2017, this marks six years of supporting victims in the Oklahoma City area.

“Last year, we saw more people at Palomar than ever before,” Hillary Burkholder, CEO of Palomar said. “ It’s clear that domestic violence and abuse continue to be an epidemic in our community. Palomar is honored to begin our sixth year of supporting survivors by bringing together community partners in one place to help victims and their families begin their journey of protection, hope, and healing. We are committed to being here for all victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, stalking, elder abuse, and human trafficking for as long as it takes while continuing to strive for a community free of violence, where safety and security are felt.”

Palomar says there were more than 35,000 calls to 911 that were related to domestic violence in 2022 and 1 in 4 homes experienced fear and violence. In Oklahoma, 50% of women and 40% of men will become victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and our state jumped from #8 to #2 in the U.S. for rates of women killed by men.

According to Palomar, they partner with 42 government and nonprofit partners to serve survivors. Through these partnerships, Palomar says they can provide wraparound services in Oklahoma City.

“Six years ago, we never imagined the need for coordinated services would be so

significant,” said Kim Garrett, CVO of Palomar. “There are so many hurting families in

Oklahoma City and we are grateful to work together with amazing nonprofits and

government agencies to meet survivors’ holistic and long-term needs. We’re especially

thankful for our partnership with the City of Oklahoma City and look forward to opening our

MAPS 4 facility in 2025, which will allow us to significantly expand our services and help

more families find hope and healing.”

Palomar is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Palomar’s website.

Oklahoma’s Safeline operates 24 hours a day. Their phone number is 1-800-522-7233.