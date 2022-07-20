OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ongoing pandemic and inflation crisis have hit small businesses across Oklahoma, including one Oklahoma City store that has been in business over a decade.

Green Bambino is closing its doors after 12 years of serving the metro community as one of the only full-service baby stores.

“We’ve been here a long time, we’ve gotten to know a lot of families, we’ve been a part of a lot of families’ journeys, and we’re sad to go, but it’s time,” said Morgan Harris, owner of Green Bambino.

Harris tells KFOR she took out an SBA loan during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep paying her employees.

However, that loan prevents Harris from incurring anymore debt to keep business going during the latest economic challenges.

Green Bambino is closed Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, to prepare for its final sales event Friday and Saturday.