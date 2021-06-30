Panera Bread giving free bagels to vaccinated customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, you can get a delicious breakfast treat for free this weekend.

On Wednesday, Panera Bread announced that anyone who has chosen to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free bagel daily from July 2 through July 4 in participating bakery-cafes.

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the “We Can Do This” campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

Organizers say that vaccinated customers can choose one free bagel daily during the promotion, while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

