OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As summer starts to wind down, the flavors of fall are in full swing.

Panera announced that for the second year in a row, customers will able to enjoy the Cinnamon Crunch Latte.

The hot beverage takes its flavor from Panera’s Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, a fan favorite menu item.

The Cinnamon Crunch Latte features Panera’s freshly brewed expresso with foamed milk, cinnamon flavored syrup, whipped cream, and topped with Cinnamon Crunch topping.

Guests at select cafes will be able to purchase the latte on Aug. 25. It will be available nationwide on Sept. 1.