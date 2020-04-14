Panera now selling high-demand pantry items through Panera Grocery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- As more people are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular restaurant is hoping to help customers who want to avoid the grocery store.

Panera announced the launch of Panera Grocery, a new service enabling guests to purchase high-demand pantry items like milk, bread, and fresh produce alongside their meal.

Panera Grocery orders are available via contactless delivery, pickup, drive-up and drive-thru.

“From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help,” said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO. “With this new service we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by.”

Organizers say customers simply choose ‘Panera Grocery’ in the Panera app or on the website and add items to your order.