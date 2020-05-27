Paoli police arrest convicted felon after execution of search warrant at residence

PAOLI, Okla. (KFOR) – A convicted felon was arrested after a search warrant at a residence in Paoli led to the discovery of a stolen firearm and more.

Paoli police say a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in town on Tuesday.

“This individual is a convicted felon and was not suppose to be in possession of any firearm,” Paoli police said in a Facebook post. “One of the firearms had been reported stolen out of Norman. The individual also did not have a medical marijuana card.”

The individual was not identified, but police say he was booked into jail on possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony (AFCF), possession of a stolen firearm AFC, possession of CDS within a 1,000 feet of a school, failure to have tax stamp, and maintaining a dwelling where CDS is kept.