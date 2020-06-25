Paoli police chief resigns & says assistant chief likely to resign; future of Paoli PD in question

PAOLI, Okla. (KFOR) – The Paoli Police Department’s chief resigned Thursday and said the assistant chief will likely also resign, and that city officials are discussing whether or not to keep the Police Department open.

Police Chief Dustin Cook announced his resignation in a Facebook post Thursday evening. He said his resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Cook also said it’s his understanding that Assistant Chief Justin Hutchings will remain with the department for another week before resigning.

https://www.facebook.com/Paoli-Police-Department-1018066938254543/

A community member responded to Cook’s Facebook post, asking if the town will continue to have a police department. Cook answered the community member, saying, “They are still discussing keeping one or bringing in county. So I can’t give a 100% answer at this time.”

KFOR called Paoli’s town hall, but could not reach anyone.

Latest Stories