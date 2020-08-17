Parade honors 96-year-old World War II veteran

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We have heard it before, but World War II veterans have been saying for years that their numbers were getting thin on the ground.

On Saturday morning, veterans and Oklahomans from all over the state were on hand in Oklahoma City for a parade in honor of a member of America’s greatest generation.

“What happened today was really, really special,” said Brian Sloan

Sloan is talking about what happened Saturday morning in a quiet northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. His stepfather, World War II veteran Ralph Lawson, was the center of attention for a motor parade in his honor.

The bikes and cars started lining up early. Veteran groups like the Patriot Guard Riders were there in full force.

“There were so many people there. I don’t get emotional easy, but it’s really nice when people take the time out of their day to honor a veteran like Ralph,” said Sloan

The 96-year-old Corporal was born and raised in Yukon and served with the Marines in the Pacific aboard the carrier Saratoga at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“He was in between Hawaii and Japan to fight when they dropped the first bomb on Nagasaki that ended the war. Thank God or we may not be here talking about Ralph today,” said Sloan.

Sloan’s mother and Lawson have gone to the same church for 30 years and started dating seven years ago after each of them had lost their spouse.

Flag-bearing cars of all makes and model were in the parade, some predating World War II.

“We are so grateful for everybody that came out that helped make this possible,” said Jessee Hyden.

The parade was organized by members of the group Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight. It’s an organization that takes World War II, Korea and Vietnam vets to Washington, D.C. to see their war memorials.

“Honored, a little overwhelmed, blessed. I kept thinking that I was the one that was blessed to have Ralph in my life, and I didn’t know that I was going to get to do this for him, but I always thought that I met him for a reason and this is it today,” said Nicole Doyle of Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight.

The parade was very specials for Ralph’s family. Lawson has recently been put on hospice care.

“He has been struggling with his health recently, and just recently, he got an inoperable tumor in his throat. He stood up for the entire parade. He was crying the whole time. It was amazing. It was awesome,” said Sloan.

For more information on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, go to https://oklahomawarriors.org/.

