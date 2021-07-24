Off-duty paramedic saves little girl from drowning at Edmond aquatic center

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A little girl nearly drowned at an Edmond aquatic center on Saturday.

The little girl, who was described as around four years old, fell into a pool at Pelican Bay Aquatic Center, 1034 S. Bryant Ave., according to an Edmond Police Department official.

The girl was not wearing a life jacket and was under water for about a minute, the official said.

An off-duty paramedic who was at the aquatic center saw the girl go into the water and later performed CPR on her, according to the official.

The paramedic performed CPR on the girl. She was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.